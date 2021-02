Candles and flowers are placed at at a memorial for Mya Thwe Thwe Khaing, the young woman who died after being shot in the head in an anti-coup protest, in Yangon, Myanmar, 20 February 2021. EFE-EPA/LYNN BO BO

Flowers and candles are placed at a memorial for Mya Thwe Thwe Khaing, the young woman who died after being shot in the head in an anti-coup protest, in Yangon, Myanmar, 20 February 2021. EFE-EPA/LYNN BO BO

Demonstrators hold placards calling for the release of detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, 20 February 2021. EFE-EPA/LYNN BO BO

At least two people were shot dead on Saturday by police in Mandalay, Myanmar’s second city, during a protest against the military junta that seized power in a coup d'état on February 1.

Three people have now died at the hands of authorities in the civil unrest that has swept the country’s major cities since the military takeover. EFE-EPA