Municipal workers paint over a graffiti depicting jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny with wordings reading, 'The hero of the new age', in St. Petersburg, Russia, 28 April 2021. EFE/EPA/ANATOLY MALTSEV

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said that his poisoning two years ago unveiled Russian President Vladimir Putin’s regime’s "criminality" and "dysfunctionality".

"This whole situation has exposed both Putin himself and his system to such an extent that it has shown not only the criminality, but also the dysfunctionality and failure of his regime, that it has obviously had a profound effect on the entire political system of Russia," Navalny said in a letter sent from prison and spread on social media by his supporters on Saturday.

(...)