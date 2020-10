A woman holding a dog walks on an empty beach as waves generated by typhoon Chan-hom hit the seashore in Minamiboso, Chiba prefecture, Japan, 10 October 2020. EFE/EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

Japan’s east coast was bracing itself Saturday for the arrival of Typhoon Chan-hom, which has caused torrential downpours and forced the cancellation of domestic flights.



The 14th typhoon of the season in the Pacific Ocean was initially tracking to make landfall in eastern Japan but changed direction overnight to head northeast, parallel with the coastline. EFE-EPA



ahg/ks