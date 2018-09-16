Filipino villagers walk amongst debris in the typhoon-hit town of Baggao, Cagayan province, Philippines, 15 September 2018. EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Filipino villager children frolic on string winds in the typhoon-hit town of Baggao, Cagayan province, Philippines, Sep 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

At least 29 people have been killed and dozens others were missing after the powerful Typhoon Mangkhut lashed the Philippines, according to the latest provisional data gathered as emergency teams worked to access areas struck by the storm.

Presidential adviser Francis Tolentino, sent by President Rodrigo Duterte to monitor the response to the disaster in affected areas, confirmed these figures to reporters in Cagayan province, where the season's most powerful typhoon entered the country on Saturday morning.

Tolentino thus upgraded by four an earlier death toll of 25.

Most of the deaths occurred due to landslides in mountainous regions, which received torrential rainfall and strong winds during Mangkhut's passage through northern Philippines on Saturday.

24 of them occurred in Cordillera region, four in Nueva Ecija and one in Ilocos, according to national government figures.

In Cordillera region, one six-member family died when their house, in the city of Baguio, was buried by a landslide while a resident of the Kalinga area was crushed by a rock.

In Nueva Vizcaya, a 36-year-old man and three of his children, including a two-year old and an eight-month old, also died when a landslide buried their home while the rest of their family was sheltered in an evacuation center.

In Ilocos Sur province, a man died after a tree fell on him while he was clearing debris from the access to his house.

According to Tolentino, at the moment there is no information on victims in the provinces of Cagayan and Isabela, on the north-eastern coast of the island of Luzon.

He said besides locating the whereabouts of missing people, efforts were ongoing to restore electricity and communications in the areas affected.

President Rodrigo Duterte visited Cagayan where he carried out an aerial inspection to see the damage caused to the area.

After making landfall in Baggao in the north-eastern most tip of the country at 1.40 am on Saturday, Mangkhut caused wind gusts of up to 305 kph (190 mph), torrential rains, floods and waves of up to six meters (20 feet).

In its westward trajectory, the typhoon weakened slightly and left the Philippine area of responsibility around 9 pm, heading towards Hong Kong with sustained winds of 170 kph.