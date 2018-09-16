At least 59 people have been killed and rescuers were searching in remote areas for dozens of missing following the passage of the powerful Typhoon Mangkhut over the Philippines, according to the latest figures from the national police.

Police have said 59 people have died, 47 were injured and 16 others were missing as a result of the typhoon.

Most of the deaths occurred due to landslides in mountainous regions, which received torrential rainfall and strong winds during Mangkhut's passage through northern Philippines on Saturday.

President Rodrigo Duterte visited Cagayan where he carried out an aerial inspection to observe the damage caused to the area.

He also made a televised address in which he offered his condolences to those who had lost loved ones and said the government was doing everything it could to help those affected return to normal.

Duterte was on Monday expected to visit the Cordillera region, which has seen the greatest number of victims, with 49 deaths and 13 missing.

Six deaths have been confirmed in Cagayan, one in Central Luzon, one in Ilocos and another in Manila.

In Cordillera, one six-member family died when their house, in the city of Baguio, was buried by a landslide while a resident of the Kalinga area was crushed by a rock.

In Nueva Vizcaya, a 36-year-old man and three of his children, including a two-year old and an eight-month old, also died when a landslide buried their home while the rest of their family was sheltered in an evacuation center.

In a small mining town of Itogon in Cordillera, a landslide devastated four miners' barracks, claiming at least 33 lives.

Presidential adviser Francis Tolentino, sent by President Rodrigo Duterte to monitor the response to the disaster in affected areas, said besides locating the whereabouts of missing people, efforts were ongoing to restore electricity and communications.

After making landfall in Baggao in the north-eastern most tip of the country at 1.40 am on Saturday, Mangkhut caused wind gusts of up to 305 kph (190 mph), torrential rains, floods and waves of up to six meters (20 feet).

In its westward trajectory, the typhoon weakened slightly and left the Philippine area of responsibility around 9 pm, heading towards Hong Kong with sustained winds of 170 kph.

More than 130,000 people were in evacuation centers set up by the government and some 15,000 were taking refuge in safer family homes, according to the latest figures from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

