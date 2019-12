A handout photo made available by the Office of Civil Defense Region VI (OCD-VI) shows an aerial shot during a Civil Defense officials' inspection in the typhoon-hit province of Capiz, Philippines, 26 December 2019. EFE/EPA/OCD-VI HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A villager dries her belongings in the sun in the typhoon-hit town of Balasan, Ilo-Ilo province, Philippines, 26 December 2019.EFE/EPA/LEO SOLINAP

A villager stand next to a damaged home in the typhoon-hit town of Balasan, Ilo-Ilo province, Philippines, 26 December 2019. EFE/EPA/LEO SOLINAP

Toppled coconut trees rest on top of a home in the typhoon-hit town of Balasan, Ilo-Ilo province, Philippines, 26 December 2019. According to media reports, Typhoon Phanfone, locally known as Ursula, lashed the central Philippines on Christmas Day killing at least 16 people and causing damage to homes and rice fields. EFE/EPA/LEO SOLINAP

Christmas in the Philippines was marked by the tragedy caused by Typhoon Phanfone which killed at least 16 people and sowed a trail of destruction as it battered several central islands.

The storm left the islands and headed for the South China sea at dawn on Wednesday after battering the Visayas region with heavy rains and gusts of wind that reached 195 kilometers per hour.