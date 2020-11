A view of a damaged bridge after a ship collided with it in Navotas, Manila, Philippines, 12 November 2020. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Typhoon Vamco on Thursday morning lashed the Philippines' northern island of Luzon, including capital Manila, where rivers and dams are at risk of overflowing.

Vamco, which made landfall Wednesday night on the east coast of Luzon in Quezon province, swept the central area of the island with sustained winds of 155 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 255 kph as well as heavy rains, according to Pagasa, the national meteorological agency. EFE-EPA

sga/ht/tw