Syrian President Bashar al-Assad met Friday with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, emir of Dubai and prime minister of the United Arab Emirates, on his first visit to an Arab country since conflict erupted in Syria in 2011.
Al Maktoum received Assad in one of his residences in Dubai and the discussion took place "in the framework of the fraternal relations between the two countries," the Syrian government said.
Assad and Al Maktoum "dealt with the overall relations between the two countries and the prospects for expanding the circle of bilateral cooperation, especially at the economic, investment and commercial levels," Syrian state news agency SANA said.
