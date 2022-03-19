The government of the United Arab Emirates provided this photo of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (R) and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad after their meeting at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi on 18 March 2022. EFE/EPA/RASHED AL MANSOORI/ PRESIDENTIAL AFFAIRS MINISTRY/HANDOUT/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The government of the United Arab Emirates provided this photo of UAE Prime Minister , Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum (R) meeting with Syrian President Bashar al- Assad on 18 March 2022. EFE/EPA/MINISTRY OF PRESIDENTIAL AFFAIRS ABU DHABI/ HANDOUT/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad met Friday with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, emir of Dubai and prime minister of the United Arab Emirates, on his first visit to an Arab country since conflict erupted in Syria in 2011.

Al Maktoum received Assad in one of his residences in Dubai and the discussion took place "in the framework of the fraternal relations between the two countries," the Syrian government said.

Assad and Al Maktoum "dealt with the overall relations between the two countries and the prospects for expanding the circle of bilateral cooperation, especially at the economic, investment and commercial levels," Syrian state news agency SANA said.

