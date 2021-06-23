The facade of the landmark 'Allianz Arena' stadium is illuminated in the rainbow colors of the LGBT (Lebian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender) movement to mark the Christopher Street Day, in Munich, Germany, 09 July 2016. EFE-EPA FILE/TOBIAS HASE GERMANY OUT

UEFA on Wednesday defended its decision not to permit the illumination of the Allianz Arena in rainbow colors in for Germany’s Euro 2020 game against Hungary, stating that the request was political.

“Some people have interpreted UEFA’s decision to turn down the city of Munich’s request to illuminate the Munich stadium in rainbow colours for a EURO 2020 match as ‘political’,” a UEFA statement said.

“On the contrary, the request itself was political, linked to the Hungarian football team’s presence in the stadium for this evening’s match with Germany,” the statement read.

The Munich city council explicitly said the request was aimed to show solidarity with Hungary's increasingly marginalized LGBTQI+ community.

Last week, the ultra-nationalist Hungarian government, which has an absolute majority in Parliament, passed a controversial bill that would prohibit, among other things, talking about homosexuality in school.