TikTok – one of the world’s most downloaded apps – has partnered with UEFA Euro 2020 to engage young audiences in soccer and establish itself as the main platform for fans during the tournament.

The video app announced Friday a series of events and features including TikTok live sessions, AR filters and hashtag challenges to connect its communities during games.

TikTok became UEFA’s first digital entertainment platform to sponsor the Euro tournament after the entities partnered in February this year.

60% of youngsters between the ages of 16 and 24 follow soccer, according to the European Club Association, and 83% of fans use social media to read news about sports, according to market measurement firm Nielsen.