Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo during the Italian Serie A soccer match Juventus FC vs AC Milan at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, 9 May 2021. EFE/EPA/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Uefa on Wednesday said it would conduct a disciplinary investigation to see whether Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus had breached the footballing body’s legal framework with their plans for a breakaway Super League.

The three giants of European football are the only remaining clubs still pushing for the exclusive league. A strong fan backlash, particularly in England, saw the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United drop out of the proposal.

“UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspectors have today been appointed to conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding a potential violation of UEFA’s legal framework by Real Madrid CF, FC Barcelona and Juventus FC in connection with the so-called ‘Super League’ project,” Uefa said in a brief statement.

The 12 founding members of the Super League originally comprised Spain’s Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico de Madrid; England’s Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea, and Italy’s Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan.