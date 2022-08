An Indonesian health worker from the Police Hospital prepares to inject a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at the Aceh Government office in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, 21 April 2022. EFE/EPA/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

The United Kingdom on Monday approved the first bivalent Covid-19 booster vaccine which targets both the original 2020 virus and the new Omicron variant.

The Moderna vaccine will be rolled out across the country for adults to get boostered in the fall, although the number of available doses is still unknown, the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency reported.

(...)