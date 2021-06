Brits traveling to Spain, including the recently green-listed Balearic Islands, will from the end of this week need to prove they have tested negative for Covid-19 or are fully vaccinated, the Spanish foreign minister said Monday.

Arancha Gonzalez Laya said in a tweet that the rule change would be formalized in Spain’s state gazette on Tuesday morning and come into effect 72 hours later, on Friday. EFE

