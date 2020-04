London (United Kingdom), 13/04/2020.- A police car patrols St James Park, Central London Britain, 13 April 2020. Debenhams recently filed for fell into administration and also closed its 142 UK stores, in line with Government guidance on coronavirus. Britons can only leave their homes for essential reasons or may be fined, in order to reduce the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the Covid-19 disease. (Reino Unido, Londres) EFE/EPA/WILL OLIVER

Authorities in the United Kingdom on Monday said the country was still going through the peak of its coronavirus health crisis and that it was too early to consider relaxing the confinement measures in place.

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab, who is deputizing in Boris Johnson’s stead while the prime minister recovers from Covid-19, said in a daily government press conference the country has “sacrificed too much” to let its guard up too soon. EFE-EPA

jm-jt