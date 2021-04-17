The United Kingdom’s Queen Elizabeth II and close royal family members on Saturday bid a final farewell to Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, who was laid to rest at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.
Philip, who was married to the Queen for 73 years, died on April 9 at the age of 99.
Only 30 guests were able to attend the funeral service due to the restrictions in place in the UK for the coronavirus pandemic. All wore face masks and maintained a social distance inside the chapel. EFE
