A handout photo made available by the British Ministry of defense shows a single round of a gun salute that was fired at 1500, followed by a single round at 1501 to begin and end the National Minute Silence immediately before the funeral service of Britain's Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, at Edinburgh Castle in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain, 17 April 2021. EFE/EPA/CPL NATHAN TANUKU RLC / MOD / HANDOUT

Well-wishers gather outside Windsor Castle following the passing of Britain's Prince Philip, in Windsor, Britain, 17 April 2021. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

A handout picture provided by the British Ministry of Defence (MOD) shows Royal Marines Bearer Party carrying the Duke of Edinburgh's coffin on the steps of St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain, 17 April 2021. EFE/EPA/Dave Jenkins/HANDOUT

Well-wishers sit outside Windsor Castle following the passing of Britain's Prince Philip, in Windsor, Britain, 17 April 2021. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

A photo of Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh outside Windsor Castle following the passing of Britain's Prince Philip, in Windsor, Britain, 17 April 2021. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

A handout picture provided by the British Ministry of Defence (MOD) shows Royal Marines Bearer Party carrying the Duke of Edinburgh's coffin towards the steps of St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain, 17 April 2021. EFE/EPA/Dave Jenkins/HANDOUT

A handout picture provided by the British Ministry of Defence (MOD) shows The Duke Of Edinburgh's coffin on the Land Rover and flanked by Pall Bearers drawn from regiments, corps, air stations and units with a special relationship to The Duke. at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain, 17 April 2021. EFE/EPA/Dave Jenkins/HANDOUT

The United Kingdom’s Queen Elizabeth II and close royal family members on Saturday bid a final farewell to Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, who was laid to rest at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Philip, who was married to the Queen for 73 years, died on April 9 at the age of 99.

Only 30 guests were able to attend the funeral service due to the restrictions in place in the UK for the coronavirus pandemic. All wore face masks and maintained a social distance inside the chapel. EFE

