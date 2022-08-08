A woman cools down with her dog in the 'Semois' river near Chiny, south of Belgium, 07 August 2022. EFE/EPA/JULIEN WARNAND

The United Kingdom is braced for a second heatwave of the summer this week, with temperatures expected to reach up to 35C (95F), the Met office reported Monday.

Although temperatures will not be as high as those recorded in July, which saw historic temperatures of up to 40.3C, this heatwave will persist for a “prolonged period”, meteorologists warned.

Authorities have urged people to avoid barbecues due to a lack of rainfall in the past month that has resulted in very dry grass, increasing the risk of fires.

(...)