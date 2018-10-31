The United Kingdom's secretary for exiting the European Union has said he expected a final Brexit deal to be agreed on by Nov. 21, according to a letter to the parliamentary committee on Brexit published Wednesday.

Dominic Raab, a member of the Conservative Party government, penned a letter to Hillary Benn, the committee chair, on Oct. 24 but the correspondence, which detailed plans to have a deal struck within three weeks, was only just made publicly available by the department for exiting the EU Wednesday.

"I would be happy to give evidence to the Committee when a deal is finalised, and currently expect 21 November 21 to be suitable," the Brexit minister said.

He added that both the UK and the EU agreed on the principle of UK-wide customs backstop after Brexit.

The backstop is designed to maintain trade relations in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

The measure, a sort of insurance policy, has been insisted upon by the EU as a way to preserve the soft border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

However, UK's government has repeatedly rejected proposals from Brussels to keep Northern Ireland in customary alignment with its southern neighbor.

The UK was on track to leave the EU in Mar. 2019.