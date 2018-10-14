The United Kingdom's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, Dominic Raab, leaves a Cabinet meeting in 10 Downing Street, London, UK, Oct. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

The United Kingdom's secretary of State for exiting the European Union on Sunday made an unexpected trip to Brussels to meet with his EU counterpart ahead of a pivotal leaders' summit.

Dominic Raab made the surprise dash to the Belgian capital for talks with chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier after it emerged earlier on Sunday that the coalition partner of Prime Minister Theresa May's government, the Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party, expected a no-deal Brexit as the ongoing negotiations' most likely outcome.

"With several big issues still to resolve, including the Northern Ireland backstop, it was jointly agreed that face-to-face talks were necessary ahead of this week’s October European council," a UK government spokesman said of Raab's unscheduled trip.

DUP leader Arlene Foster had said in a leaked email that she was ready to trigger a no-deal scenario after she held her own talks with Barnier, which she described as "hostile and difficult."

The head of the European Council, Donald Tusk, had previously set the condition of achieving "maximum progress" in avoiding a hard border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland by the time the summit starts next Wednesday.

London and Brussels still disagree on how to resolve the Irish border issue.

May has proposed that the UK's constituent countries – England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland – remain in the European customs union for an undetermined period of time until the Irish question is settled.

However, the previous Brexit secretary, David Davis – who resigned in July over disagreements on the Brexit strategy – voiced his opposition to this plan in an op-ed published in the weekly "The Sunday Times."

Davis called on ministers to exercise their collective authority and rebel against May's scheme, arguing that the temporary customs union would be unacceptable because it could become permanent, which would prevent the UK from negotiating bilateral trade deals with other countries.

The UK's impending withdrawal from the EU will be formalized on Mar. 29, 2019, exactly two years after the country invoked Article 50 of the Treaty on European Union.