Former Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Esther McVey arrives at Downing Street for a cabinet meeting in London, Britain, July 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ANDY RAIN

Britain's Foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt (R) during the commemorations for the 75th Anniversary of the D-Day landings in Southsea Common, Portsmouth, Hampshire, Britain, June 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/ANDY RAIN

Brexit, taxes and confessions of former drug use have sent the United Kingdom's media into a spin as 11 politicians put themselves forward Monday as candidates to take over as leader of the Conservative Party and therefore prime minister following the resignation of Theresa May.

May, who officially resigned on June 7, will remain as acting PM until her replacement is found. The would-be leaders can submit their names in the leadership bid between 9 am and 4 pm Monday and must count on the support of at least eight of their colleagues.

Among those who have pushed to the front of the queue to take over the UK's top job in politics are former foreign secretary and prominent pro-Brexit MP Boris Johnson, ex-Brexit secretary, Dominic Raab, environment secretary Michael Gove and current foreign secretary, Jeremy Hunt.

According to party norms, the 313 Tory MPs will vote for their preferred candidate in a series of eliminatory ballots held on June 13, 18, 18 and 20 until only two remain. Then, the decision comes down to the roughly 125,000 Conservative Party members.

To pass the first round of voting, each candidate must secure at least 17 votes, including their own. If they all managed to make the threshold, then the one with the lowest support will be ruled out.

In the second round, on June 18, they need 33 votes each and, again, the one with the lowest support is eliminated.

From June 22 onward, the two finalists will begin a charm offensive with a series of debates and campaign meetings ahead of a postal vote for Conservative Party cardholders, who will decide the country's next PM that week.

The full list of candidates looking to take over the UK's traditionalist, center-right party are as follows: Johnson; Raab; Gove; Hunt; the current home secretary, Sajid Javid; the former House of Commons leader, Andrea Leadsom; health secretary, Matt Hancock; international development secretary, Rory Stewart; former work and pensions secretary, Esther McVey; former immigration secretary, Mark Harper and former minister of state for universities, science, research and innovation, Sam Gyimah.

After days of interviews with British newspapers and TV stations, the candidates will formally present their campaigns on Monday, setting out their plans on how to navigate the often choppy waters of the UK's withdrawal from the EU, the complexity of which put a premature end to May's tenure.

The pre-campaign dredged up controversy after Gove acknowledged in an interview that he had taken cocaine during his time as a journalist over 20 years ago.

Other candidates were then pressured to confess to their own historic drug use. Hunt said he had eaten cannabis yogurt when traveling through India in his youth, Stewart said he smoked opium at a wedding in Iran while Raab, McVey, Leadsom and Hancock said they had tried cannabis while at university.

Back in 2007, Johnson, who is also a former mayor of London, said he has tried cannabis and cocaine as a teenager.

Johnson has adopted a hardline stance in terms of Brexit, threatening to leave with or without a deal on Oct. 31, the latest date penciled in for the UK's departure following a series of delays, and said he would refuse to pay the 39 billion pound ($48bn) divorce bill unless the bloc offered further concessions in the deal.

Raab has threatened to suspend parliament as a way to force a deal while Gove has suggested he would be open to another delay in the process.

Hancock and Hunt, on the other hand, who voted to remain in the EU in the 2016 referendum, want to ensure the UK leaves with a Brexit deal, as does Stewart, who wants to convene citizens' assemblies to discuss Brexit.

Javid wants to renegotiate parts of the withdrawal deal, which was negotiated by May's cabinet but does not want to push the Brexit date back further.

As campaigning kicked off, Johnson grabbed headlines Monday saying that he would lower taxes for high-income earners, a policy he shares with Javid.

May resigned after her withdrawal deal, which had already been signed off by the EU, was rejected repeatedly by lawmakers in the House of Commons, the UK's lower parliamentary chamber. EFE-EPA

jm/jt/hh