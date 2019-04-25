The service sheet for the funeral service of murdered journalist Lyra McKee in St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Apr. 24, 2019. EPA/Brian Lawless / POOL

A United Kingdom-based crime-fighting charity has on Thursday offered a reward of 10,000 pounds ($12,900) to anyone who provides information leading to the capture of those responsible for the murder of Northern Irish journalist Lyra McKee.

Crimewatch said it wanted to help solve the case of McKee, who was murdered while observing rioting in the border town of Derry, also known as Londonderry.

“We are today offering a reward of up to £10,000 for information on the murder of journalist Lyra McKee. The 29 year old was killed during violent rioting in the Creggan area of Londonderry on Thursday 18 April,” a statement said.

McKee had been standing near a large police vehicle when she was shot as a masked gunman was captured on video firing a gun indiscriminately towards police and surrounding onlookers.

The shooting was acknowledged by the dissident terror group the New IRA.

“This murder has sent shockwaves through the local community and across Northern Ireland. Indeed it has attracted global condemnation,” Crimewatch said in a statement. “McKee was merely doing her job as a freelance journalist. We know that this has affected all parts of the community and we urge anyone who has information about those who are responsible to come forward.”

According to the organization, the reward could be decisive in assembling the answers McKee’s loved ones, and the entire community of Northern Ireland, deserve.

The reward has been made available until July 24 and will be paid to anyone proffering information that leads directly to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the death of the 29-year-old journalist and gay activist.

The shooting dead of the journalist was condemned by the now inactive Irish Republican Army (IRA) because it works against the peace process enshrined in the Good Friday agreement, signed in April 1998.

The agreement was between the United Kingdom and Irish governments as well as most of the political parties in Northern Ireland, on how Northern Ireland should be governed.

The journalist was an editor of the California-based Mediagazer portal, specializing in media news, as well as a prominent and well-respected figure and activist in the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex community of Northern Ireland.

Brexit tensions between Ireland and the UK were put to one side on Wednesday as hundreds of people turned out to bid farewell to McKee on the streets of her native Belfast and at the Cathedral of St. Anne where a funeral service was attended by Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar and his UK counterpart, Theresa May.

The UK’s referendum vote to exit from the European Union has divided the Northern Irish community and raised tensions with Ireland.