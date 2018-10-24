First Vice-President of European Commission Frans Timmermans of the Netherlands delivers his speech at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, Oct. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/PATRICK SEEGER

Members of Parliament vote on a new law to ban the sale of single-use plastic products and the EU Budget 2019 at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, Oct. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/PATRICK SEEGER

A British member of the European Parliament was met with a backlash in the chamber Wednesday when he claimed that Nazism was a branch of left-wing ideology that shared the same goals as contemporary socialists.

Syed Kamall, a Conservative Party MEP for London and leader of the European Conservatives and Reformists, was responding to criticism from German Social Democrat MEP Udo Bullmann when he compared Germany's center-left to the 1930s-era Nazi regime that plunged the whole continent into World War II.

"Mr. Bullman, I would remind you when you talk about right-wing extremists you have to remember that Nazis were national socialists, its a strain of socialism, it's a left-wing ideology, they want the same things as you, let's be quite clear," Kamall said to groans and jeers in the chamber.

Outspoken eurosceptic Nigel Farage, an MEP for the United Kingdom Independence Party, who sits to Kamall's left, nodded in agreement.

It prompted a heated response from Dutch Labour Party member and vice-president of the European Commission Frans Timmermans who shouted: "The first ones who were killed were socialists, you idiot!"

Kamall later tweeted an apology to Bullman.

His comparison between leftists and Nazis has been refuted by virtually all mainstream historians and political scientists, as the regime led by Adolf Hitler is consistently classified as indisputably belonging to the extreme right of the conventional spectrum.

Socialists and communists were among the first political prisoners sent to concentration camps once Hitler's National Socialist German Workers' Party (NSDAP) rose to power in 1933 and immediately outlawed the Communist Party (KPD) and the Social Democratic Party (SPD).

Spanish Republicans who fled to France after the Civil War (1936-39) were also interned in camps by the pro-Nazi collaborationist Vichy regime.

In addition, Hitler frequently described so-called "Bolshevism" as an international conspiracy by Jews to weaken racial purity.

The historical precursors to the Nazis, the "Freikorps" paramilitary groups mostly made up of nationalist World War I veterans, made a habit of attacking leftists and brutally murdered prominent Marxist theoreticians such as Rosa Luxembourg and Karl Liebknecht after the Spartacist League's failed uprising in 1919.

The NSDAP was mainly inspired by the Italian Fascist party, led by dictator Benito Mussolini, who – despite claiming some vaguely socialistic policies as his own, mainly related to public infrastructure spending – worked to consolidate capital and was, like Hitler, heavily supported by the country's corporate barons, who often aligned with fascist regimes due to the common goals of exterminating left-wing opposition and eroding workers' rights.

In fact, the overwhelming majority of contemporary political scientists tend to regard socialism as the exact ideological opposite of fascism.