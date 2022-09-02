British Foreign Secretary and Tory leadership candidate Liz Truss at the Conservative Party leadership election hustings at Wembley Arena, London, Britain, 31 August 2022. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

(L-R) Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss at the Conservative Party leadership election hustings at Wembley Arena, London, Britain, 31 August 2022. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

Boris Johnson’s handover of power entered its final stage Friday as members of the ruling Conservative Party cast their votes to choose the United Kingdom’s next prime minister.

Party members, estimated to be over 160,000, can have their say via post or online with the result due to be revealed on Monday.

One of the two candidates who have made it this far in the process, current foreign minister Liz Truss and former finance chief Rishi Sunak, will officially take to the helm of the Conservative government on Tuesday.

Truss, who is seen as a Johnson loyalist, is the pollsters’ favorite to win the backing of the party.

(...)