A grab from a handout video made available by the UK Parliamentary Recording Unit shows British Secretary of State for Health Matt Hancock during a hybrid session of the House of Commons in London, Britain, 22 April 2020. EFE/EPA/UK PARLIAMENTARY RECORDING UNIT / HANDOUT

People walk past closed shutters though the Indian community of East Ham in London, Britain, 22 April 2020. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

The United Kingdom is “at the peak” of its coronavirus outbreak, health minister Matt Hancock said Wednesday but warned it was too early to lift social distancing measures.

Hancock addressed the House of Commons in its first electronic session after parliament was suspended on 25 March.EFE-EPA

