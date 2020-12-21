Prague (Czech Republic), 20/12/2020.- A staff wearing a protective face mask disinfects a shop entrance as part of coronavirus measures at shopping mall during fourth Advent Sunday in Prague, Czech Republic, 20 December 2020. The country turned to fourth tier for coronavirus rules, the second worst, ahead of the Christmas holidays as shops stayed open. (Abierto, República Checa, Praga) EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

Paris (France), 21/12/2020.- French President Emmanuel Macron, who tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), is seen on a screen as he attends by video conference a round table for the weekly cabinet meeting of the government at the Army Ministry in Paris, France, 21 December 2020. According to a statement by the Elysee Palace on 17 December 2020, French President was tested positive for coronavirus Covid-19. Macron will stay in isolation in the presidential residence of 'La Lanterne' in Versailles, but will continue to perform his duties. (Francia) EFE/EPA/JULIEN DE ROSA / POOL

London (United Kingdom), 21/12/2020.- An empty King's cross train station with lines heading up to the north of the country in London, Britain, 21 December 2020. France has become the latest country to ban air and rail travel from the UK following news of the new variant Covid-19 that has spread rapidly across London and south-east England. Most of the countries in the EU have suspended flights to and from the UK in the light of this mutated coronavirus strain. (Francia, Reino Unido, Londres) EFE/EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

London (United Kingdom), 21/12/2020.- A deserted Regent street in London, Britain, 21 December 2020. France has become the latest country to ban air and rail travel from the UK following news of the new variant Covid-19 that has spread rapidly across London and south-east England. Most of the countries in the EU have suspended flights to and from the UK in the light of this mutated coronavirus strain. (Francia, Reino Unido, Londres) EFE/EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

A new infectious strain of coronavirus that was detected in the United Kingdom last week and which has led to increased restrictions on large parts of England ahead of the Christmas holidays has been circulating in Belgium and the Netherlands for at least a month, authorities in Brussels said.



Officials in France said that the new variant had not yet been detected on French territory, but the president has nevertheless called for his compatriots to be increasingly vigilant faced with the new mutation.

EFE-EPA