Australian activist Julian Assange speaks to the media from the balcony of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, Britain, May 19, 2017.EFE- EPA (FILE)/ANDY RAIN

Finnish-British activist Lauri Love (C) charged with allgedly stealing data from United States Government computers arrives at the Ecuadorian Embassy where Wikileaks founder Julian Assange resides in Knightsbridge, London, Britain, Feb 6, 2018. EFE-EPA/NEIL HALL

A court in the United Kingdom decided on Tuesday to maintain the arrest warrant pending on the Australian activist and founder of the transparency portal WikilLeaks who since 2012 has been sheltered at the Ecuadorian embassy in London.

The verdict by the Westminster Magistrates' Court, subject to appeal before a higher tribunal, confirmed the validity of the arrest warrant issued by UK authorities against Julian Assange after he jumped bail when seeking diplomatic asylum.

The Wikileaks editor-in-chief found refuge at the Ecuadorian embassy to avoid being extradited to Sweden, where he was wanted for alleged sex crimes, although the Swedish judiciary dismissed his case last May.

Assange said he would remain at the embassy due to fears that the UK would extradite him to the United States to be tried for the publication of classified information that was leaked by the former soldier and whistleblower Chelsea Manning in 2010.