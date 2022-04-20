Protest against Julian Assange's extradition to the US in London. EFE/EPA/FILE/ANDY RAIN

A United Kingdom court on Wednesday issued an order to extradite Wikileaks co-founder Julian Assange to the United States to face espionage charges.

The order from Westminster Magistrates Court heads to the UK’s home secretary Priti Patel, who will decide whether Assange should be handed over to US authorities to face the charges related to the publication of thousands of confidential documents by Wikileaks in 2010.

Australian-born Assange, who will have the right to appeal, appeared at the brief court hearing Wednesday via video link from London’s Belmarsh prison, where he has been held since 2019. EFE

jm/jt/mp