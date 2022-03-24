A general view of the Royal Courts of Justice in London, Britain 24 March 2022. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

Former Spanish king Juan Carlos, during a ceremony in Madrid, Spain on December 6, 2018. EFE/FILE/Zipi

The former Spanish king Juan Carlos I is not protected by royal immunity in English jurisdiction and a harassment lawsuit filed by his former lover Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein can proceed, the British High Court ruled Thursday.

“My decision is that none of the grounds on which state immunity was claimed have been made out. The claim will therefore continue,” presiding judge Matthew Nicklin said in the ruling.

The arguments regarding the former monarch’s immunity status were heard by the court in December.

(...)