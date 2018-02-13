Julian Assange speaks to reporters on the balcony of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, Britain, May 19, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

An exterior view of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London where Wikileaks founder Julian Assange resides in London, Britain, Feb. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

A court in the United Kingdom on Tuesday rejected to withdraw an arrest warrant pending against Australian Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, who remains unable to leave the Ecuadorian embassy in London.

The court had last week ruled in favor of having Assange arrested should he leave the embassy, where he has been living since 2012.

His lawyers said the decision was a disproportionate punishment that went against the judiciary's interest.

Though charges filed against him for alleged sexual assault were dropped by Sweden last year, Assange remains unable to leave the embassy without being arrested by UK authorities for supposedly breaching bail conditions.