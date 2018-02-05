Supporters of alleged British computer hacker Lauri Love rally at the Royal Courts of Justice in the Strand, central London, Britain, 05 February 2018. EPA/NEIL HALL

Alleged British computer hacker Lauri Love (R) and his partner Sylvia Mann (L) pose for media at the Royal Courts of Justice in the Strand, central London, Britain, 05 February 2018. EPA/NEIL HALL

Supporters of alleged British computer hacker Lauri Love rally at the Royal Courts of Justice in the Strand, central London, Britain, 05 February 2018. EPA/NEIL HALL

Alleged British computer hacker Lauri Love arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice in the Strand, central London, Britain, 05 February 2018.EPA/NEIL HALL

An alleged British computer hacker who challenged a United States extradition request over classified information he is suspected of stealing from state agencies had his appeal granted on Monday by the United Kingdom’s High Court.

Two judges, Lord Chief Justice Burnett and Justice Ouseley, said Lauri Love’s appeal against his extradition to the USA had been granted.

“Lauri Love wins appeal against extradition,” a tweet on the United Kingdom’s judiciary account said.

Love, 32, is wanted in the USA for allegedly cyber-hacking American agencies in a series of attacks in 2012 and 2013, an offense punishable by up to 99 years in jail.

The agencies concerned included the FBI, Federal Reserve, NASA and Department of Defense.