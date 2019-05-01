Supporters of Wikileaks co-founder Julian Assange protest outside of Southwark Crown Court in London, Britain, May 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Wikileaks co-founder Julian Assange, in a prison van, as he leaves Southwark Crown Court in London, Britain, May 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

A court in the United Kingdom on Wednesday sentenced Wikileaks co-founder Julian Assange to 50 weeks in prison for breaching bail back in 2012 as he tried to avoid a Swedish extradition request.

Assange, 47, appeared at Southwark Crown Court in London where he was sentenced to serve just under a year in prison having already been found guilty of the offense on Apr. 11, the day he was arrested after spending close to seven years holed up in the Ecuadorian embassy in London.

"Firstly, by entering the Embassy, you deliberately put yourself out of reach, whilst remaining in the UK. You remained there for nearly seven years, exploiting privileged position to flout the law and advertised internationally your disdain for the law of this country," Judge Deborah Taylor said, reading out the sentence.

She said that his actions affected the progress of the Swedish investigations into rape allegations against him.

Although she acknowledged he had cooperated with the inquiry at first, she said the investigations were discontinued because of his decision to skip bail and seek refuge at the embassy.

The judge said Assange's stay in the embassy had cost 16 million pounds ($20m) in taxpayers' money.

"It is difficult to envisage a more serious example of this offense," the judge continued. "The maximum sentence for this offense is 12 months. You do not have the benefit of a plea of guilty. You have made a written apology today, the first recognition that you regret your actions."

A letter written by Assange was read out in court.

"I did what I thought at the time was the best or perhaps the only thing that I could have done," the letter, read by Assange's lawyer Mark Summers QC, said. "I apologize unreservedly to those who consider that I have disrespected them by the way I pursued my case."

Summers said Assange had acted under immense fear that facing charges for rape allegations in Sweden, which he has denied, could lead to his extradition to the United States to face charges relating to Wikileaks' role in dumping huge caches of classified military documents leaked by Chelsea Manning, a former US intelligence analyst.

"As threats rained down on him from America, they overshadowed everything as far as he was concerned," he said.

The court ruling on Wednesday runs parallel to a US extradition request.

The US Department of Justice has indicted Assange on a charge of conspiring to steal military secrets, which could carry a sentence of five years.

The Australian was granted diplomatic asylum by Ecuador in 2012 and spent the best part of seven years living inside the country's embassy in London. EFE-EPA

