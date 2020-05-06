Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a videoconference on the implementation of economy relief measures amid the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, 06 May 2020. EFE/EPA/ALEXEI DRUZHININ / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN

Health authorities in the United Kingdom said 649 people had died from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, which brings the overall number of fatalities in the country above the grisly milestone of 30,000 and cements it as the worst-affected country in Europe.

The latest figures put the overall death toll in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland at 30,076, Robert Jenrick, the housing secretary, said in the Conservative government’s daily briefing.

There were also another 6,111 confirmed cases between Tuesday and Wednesday, meaning there have been a total of 201,101 cases detected in the country.

The government said it had carried out 69,463 tests in the last 24 hours, which was below the government target of 100,000 daily.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to give details on the first gradual de-escalation of the UK lockdown on Sunday.

Earlier, the Conservative Party leader faced off with the new head of the opposition Labour Party Keir Starmer in the House of Commons for the first time since returning to work after recovering from Covid-19, which left him in need of intensive care in London.

Johnson warned that lifting the lockdown in a way that risked a secondary wave of infections would lead to economic disaster in the country.

Starmer pressed him on the number of tests being carried out in the UK.

Johnson said: “Capacity currently exceeds demand, we're working on that, we're running at about 100,000 a day, but the ambition clearly is to get up to 200,000 a day by the end of this month and then to go even higher.”

Starmer criticized Johnson’s government for what he said was a slow response to the pandemic and asked how it was possible that the UK had now surpassed Italy in terms of official death toll in and was now the second-deadliest in the world, after the United States.

Johnson said it was too early to make international comparisons.

Italy’s daily death toll took a jump up to 369 in the last 24 hours after several days of hovering around the 200-mark. Some 29,684 people have died from Covid-19 overall. The country began opening its economy again on 4 May.

Spain, meanwhile, has extended its state of alarm by two weeks, granting the government extra powers to restrict the movement of citizens as it prepares for a four-stage de-escalation of what is one of the harshest lockdowns in the world.

The process required the backing of lawmakers and sparked the kind of political tussle that has become customary in Spain during the pandemic.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez was able to secure the backing of 178 votes in favor of the measure, more than the simple majority needed in the 350-seat Congress. But there were also 75 votes against, including those from far-right Vox and left-wing Catalan separatist ERC.

There were 97 abstentions, mainly from the benches of the conservative opposition Popular Party.

“Lifting the state of alarm now would be a complete and unforgivable error,” the prime minister told the chamber during the debate on Wednesday morning.

PP leader Pablo Casado ordered his 88 MPs to withhold their support but warned it would be the last time and that his conservative benches would vote against it should the PM look to renew it again in 15 days without bringing a “Plan B.”

“Don’t come back asking for loyalty and unity from the opposition,” he said.

The European Commission on Wednesday said it expected the Spanish economy to contract by 9.4 percent and for unemployment to go up by 18.9 percent this year as a consequence of the lockdown enforced to stem the spread of Covid-19.

Spanish health authorities said 244 people had died from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, pulling the figure above the 200-mark for the first time in three days and meaning the overall number of fatalities since the outbreak began was touching 26,000.

More than half of French people have gained weight during lockdown due to less physical activity and worse eating habits, with an average weight gain of 2.5 kilos, according to a survey released this Wednesday.

In a survey by the Ifop demoscopic institute commissioned by the Darwin Nutrition website, 57 percent of those questioned said their weight has increased, with a slightly higher percentage among women (58 percent) than among men (56 percent), although the latter have accumulated more weight (2.7 kilos, compared to 2.3).

The other side of the coin is put by the 29 percent who have lost weight since the beginning of the confinement, which in France began on March 17 and must end progressively from May 11.

Portuguese health authorities have launched a program to sequence Covid-19 genomes in a bid to track the spread of the contagion in the Atlantic country.

Officials said 15 people had died from the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 1,089.

According to the health minister, Antonio Sales, the objective of the project, which is being undertaken by the Ricardo Jorge health institute, was to track the disease and find out where it entered the country, leaving authorities better prepared to deal with a possible second outbreak.

“We want to know the identity of the coronavirus, if it is the same that entered from China or if it mutated,” he said, adding that the genome of the virus has altered 150 times since it first appeared in China.

There were another 480 infections in Portugal on Wednesday, meaning the total number since the pandemic began to 26,182.

Russian authorities said the economy had shrunk by a third since the lockdown began.

Officials also announced the country's de-escalation strategy, which will see its 85 regions progress independently depending on their situation.

There were 10,559 new infections detected in Russia in the last 24 hours and 86 deaths. EFE-EPA

