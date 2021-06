A handout photograph released by the British Ministry Defence on 30 December 2013 showing HMS Duncan, the British Navy's sixth Type 45 Destroyer during trials off Scotland, August 2012. EPA/LA(Phot) STU HILL/FILE/ BRITISH MINISTRY OF DEFENCE

Russia on Wednesday summoned the United Kingdom’s ambassador following an apparent naval stand-off near Crimea in the Black Sea.

Russia, which illegally annexed the territory from Ukraine in 2014, said its navy had fired warning shots and dropped bombs in the path of the HMS Defender. EFE