Pubs and restaurants in England on Monday reopened outdoor spaces as the country advanced in its plan to ease its Covid-19 restrictions with Prime Minister Boris Johnson urging citizens to remain cautious.

As part of Johnson’s four-step exit plan from the lockdown in place since the beginning of the year, hair salons, clothing shops, indoor gyms, swimming pools are also among the non-essential businesses opening their doors to customers.

“I am sure it will be a huge relief for those business owners who have been closed for so long, and for everyone else it is a chance to get back to doing some of the things we love and have missed,” Johnson said in a statement to told local media.

“I urge everyone to continue to behave responsibly and remember ‘hands, face, space and fresh air’ to suppress Covid-19 as we push on with our vaccination program,” he added.