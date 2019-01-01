A handout photo made available by the London Fire Brigade dealing with a warehouse fire in London, Britain, 01 January 2019. EPA-EFE/LONDON FIRE BRIGADE

United Kingdom firefighters were battling a large blaze at a warehouse on Tuesday, London Fire Brigade said.

There were some 70 firefighters and 10 fire engines on the ground working to extinguish the fire after it broke out at a self-storage warehouse in Croydon, South London, on New Year's Eve.

"This is a significant fire at the self-storage warehouse with a large amount of fire loading inside the property which has made it a very challenging incident," assistant commissioner Graham Ellis, who was at the scene, said in a LFB statement.

"Thankfully there were no reports of anyone inside the property at the time of the fire and there were no injuries," he added.

The four-storey building was completely alight at the height of the blaze, according to LFB, at which point some 120 firefighters and 20 engines had been at the scene.

The cause of the blaze was not yet known, LFB said in a statement.