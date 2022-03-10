FA00010. London (United Kingdom), 19/12/2015.- Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich watches the game from the stands against Sunderland during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Sunderland at Stamford Bridge in London, Britain, 19 December 2015. (Londres) EFE/EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications[EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications]

The British government has frozen the assets of seven Russian oligarchs, including Roman Abramovich, the owner of Champions League holders Chelsea FC.

“There can be no safe havens for those who have supported Putin’s vicious assault on Ukraine,” British prime minister Boris Johnson said Monday.

“Today’s sanctions are the latest step in the UK’s unwavering support for the Ukrainian people. We will be ruthless in pursuing those who enable the killing of civilians, destruction of hospitals and illegal occupation of sovereign allies,” Johnson added.

(...)