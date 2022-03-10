The British government has frozen the assets of seven Russian oligarchs, including Roman Abramovich, the owner of Champions League holders Chelsea FC.
“There can be no safe havens for those who have supported Putin’s vicious assault on Ukraine,” British prime minister Boris Johnson said Monday.
“Today’s sanctions are the latest step in the UK’s unwavering support for the Ukrainian people. We will be ruthless in pursuing those who enable the killing of civilians, destruction of hospitals and illegal occupation of sovereign allies,” Johnson added.
