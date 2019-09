British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (R) leaves after making a speech to student police officers at the West Yorkshire Police Training Centre in Wakefield, Britain, 05 September 2019. EFE/EPA/DARREN STAPLES / POOL

Campaigner Gina Miller delivers a statement outside the Royal Courts of Justice in central London, Britain, 06 September 2019. EFE/EPA/WILL OLIVER

Campaigner Gina Miller (C) delivers a statement outside the Royal Courts of Justice in central London, Britain, 06 September 2019. EFE/EPA/WILL OLIVER

The UK's High Court on Friday ruled that Boris Johnson's decision to suspend Parliament for five weeks in the run-up to Brexit was lawful.

Judges at the court rejected a case brought by lawyer and activist Gina Miller, who claimed Johnson, the Conservative party leader and prime minister, had abused his power. The ruling is set to be appealed at the Supreme Court on 17 September. EFE-EPA