People walk past on Millennium bridge one year on since the lockdown began in London, Britain, 23 March 2021. EFE/EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Flowers are laid outside St.Thomas's hospital following a minute of silence in London, Britain, 23 March 2021. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

A nurse observes a minute of silence outside St.Thomas's hospital for lives lost to Covid-19 in London, Britain, 23 March 2021. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

The United Kingdom on Tuesday held a minute's silence to commemorate the anniversary of the first Covid-19 lockdown and to pay tribute to the victims of the pandemic.

Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who ended up in intensive care with Covid-19 in April last year, offered his “sincere condolences to those who have lost loved ones” and described the year as “one of the most difficult in our country’s history.”EFE-EPA

jm/jt