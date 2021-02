A security guard waits outside a Radisson Blu hotel where international air passengers will quarantine in Heathrow, Britain 15 February, 2021. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

Buses used to transport passengers to check into a Radisson Blu hotel to quarantine in Heathrow, Britain 15 February, 2021. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

A guest gestures to media at a Radisson Blu hotel which is being used to quarantine international travellers in Heathrow, Britain 15 February, 2021. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

All citizens and permanent residents of the United Kingdom returning from high-risk countries to England will have to undergo a mandatory hotel quarantine starting Monday in a bid to curb the spread of new variants of the coronavirus pandemic.

The UK government has released a “red list” that has 33 countries such as South Africa and Brazil, where highly transmissible coronavirus variants have been detected.EFE-EPA

