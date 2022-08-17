The United Kingdom’s inflation rate hit double figures for the first time in 40 years as the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) rose to 10.1% in July, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday.
The figure, up from 9.4% in June, is the highest since February 1982, when the CPI stood at 10.4%, according to the ONS.
Increasing energy, food, beverage and transport prices have driven the spike in inflation. The sharpest increase was in prices of food and non-alcoholic drinks, which increased by 2.3% from June to July this year.
