The Bank of England in London, Britain, 17 August 2022. UK inflation has hit 10.1 percent, a record 40 year high. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

The United Kingdom’s inflation rate hit double figures for the first time in 40 years as the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) rose to 10.1% in July, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday.

The figure, up from 9.4% in June, is the highest since February 1982, when the CPI stood at 10.4%, according to the ONS.

Increasing energy, food, beverage and transport prices have driven the spike in inflation. The sharpest increase was in prices of food and non-alcoholic drinks, which increased by 2.3% from June to July this year.

(...)