A protester wearing a face mask outside the trial of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange at the Old Bailey in London, Britain, 04 January 2021. A Judgment is to be made by Judge Vanessa Baraitser on the ruling of Assange's extradition hearing if the WikiLeaks founder should be extradited to the United States to face trial over the publication of secrets relating to the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Stella Morris, partner of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange arrives at the Old Bailey court in central London, Britain, 04 January 2021. A Judgement is to be made by Judge Vanessa Baraitser on the ruling of Assange's extradition hearing if the WikiLeaks founder should be extradited to the United States to face trial over the publication of secrets relating to the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Wikileaks co-founder Julian Assange, in a prison van, as he leaves Southwark Crown Court in London, Britain, 01 May 2019. British media report London's Old Bailey courthouse ruled on 04 January 2021 Julian Assange cannot be extradited from Britain to USA to face espionage charges over the publication of secret US military documents.

A British court on Monday rejected a request by the United States to extradite the founder of whistleblowing website WikiLeaks, Julian Assange, on the grounds that it would be detrimental to his mental health and that he would be a suicide risk.



Assange, an Australian citizen, is accused by the US of espionage over the publication of thousands of classified documents in 2010 and 2011. EFE-EPA