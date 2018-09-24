The financial spokesperson for the United Kingdom's Labour Party, the country's main opposition, said on Monday that a hypothetical second Brexit referendum would not include the possibility of remaining in the European Union, and would instead focus on the terms of the separation agreement with Brussels.

John McDonnell said at the party's annual conference in Liverpool that Labour would respect the result of the 2016 referendum in which voters chose to leave the EU.

Party delegates are to vote Tuesday on the direction they want Brexit to take, with McDonnell saying he prefers new general elections over a second referendum, a stance also held by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

McDonnell also said that Labour, a center-left outfit that has moved further to the left under Corbyn, would be looking to implement a plan of renationalization if the party defeated Prime Minister Theresa May in a future election.

The Labour politician said that his party would work to renationalize key sectors includeding water, railways, energy and the British postal service, Royal Mail.