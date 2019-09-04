Pro-Remain protesters attend a rally outside the Houses of Parliament in central London, England, on Sept. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Pro-Remain protesters attend a rally outside the Houses of Parliament in central London, England, on Sept. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

The House of Commons on Wednesday voted in favor of a bill blocking a no-deal Brexit if Prime Minister Boris Johnson fails to reach an agreement with the European Union (EU) before the Oct. 31 deadline.

The prime minister said the bill "hands control to Brussels" and "scuppers any serious negotiations."

The vote was 327-299 in favor of the bill, which now goes to the House of Lords for approval before being presented to the head of state, Queen Elizabeth II, for her assent.

Johnson responded by proposing a snap general election on Oct. 15, saying there was no other way out of the current situation because the bill would force him to "surrender" to the EU.

"I refuse to do this and it is clear there is only one way forward for the country," Johnson said. "In my view and in the view of this government there must now be an election on Tuesday 15 October."

Opposition Labor Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said he could not support Johnson's move to hold early elections.

The prime minister's proposal "is a bit like an offer of an apple to Snow White from the Wicked Queen ... offering the poison of a no deal," Corbyn said.

"Let this bill (blocking a no-deal Brexit) pass and gain Royal Assent, then we will back an election so we do not crash out," the Labor Party leader said.

Johnson needs the support of two-thirds of the members of the 650-seat Commons to hold the early general election.

The bill to block a so-called "hard" Brexit would require the prime minister to ask the EU for an extension if a deal to leave the bloc is not done by Oct. 19.

Johnson has said that his main goal is to reach an agreement with the EU's 27 remaining members and argued that the threat of a hard Brexit was the only way to get more concessions out of Brussels.

Heading into Wednesday, the Conservative Party leader was in a tricky position given his minority standing in the House of Commons.

The prime minister had maintained a slim majority of just one MP, although the Conservatives still lead the polls ahead of a possible snap election.

On Tuesday, Johnson lost his working majority in the House of Commons mid-speech.

With the help of 21 rebel Conservatives, the opposition managed to take control of the parliamentary agenda on a vote of 320-301 on a motion that would allow a vote on the bill to block a possible no-deal Brexit.

One rebel Tory, Phillip Lee, crossed the floor and defected to the Liberal Democrats as Johnson stood up to address the House. Following the vote, the 21 rebel Tories had their whip removed - meaning they were essentially fired.

Corbyn said for months that he would welcome a general election, but the party came out Tuesday to clarify that it would not accept an election on Johnson's terms.

A poll released this week by YouGov found that the Conservatives would garner 35 percent of the vote in an election, with Labor receiving 25 percent, the Liberal-Democrats getting 16 percent and the Brexit Party receiving 11 percent. EFE

gx/hv