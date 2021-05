Gallery workers pose with the work 'The Universe as Seen through the Stairway to Heaven' by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama at a preview of the show 'Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirror Rooms' at Tate Modern in London, Britain, 17 May 2021. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

People take part in a gym class starting one minute past midnight amid an easing of coronavirus restrictions, at the Park Road Fusion Lifestyle Gym in London, Britain, 17 May 2021. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

The United Kingdom is starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel as of Monday when most of the country lifted a ban on foreign travel and reopened the interiors of pubs, restaurants, museums and gyms — albeit with restrictions – as it proceeded to the next stage of dismantling a strict Covid-19 lockdown.

After five months of tough pandemic restrictions, Brits are also allowed to meet up indoors with a maximum of six people and hug family members. EFE

