Police drive the lorry container along the road from the scene in Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, Essex, Britain, 23 October 2019. EFE/EPA/VICKIE FLORES

Police officers cordon off the area around the lorry at the scene in Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, Essex, Britain, 23 October 2019. EFE/EPA/VICKIE FLORES

The bodies of 39 people found inside a refrigerated lorry container on an industrial estate in southern England are believed to be Chinese nationals, police said Thursday.

A 25-year-old man from Northern Ireland has been arrested while Essex Police have opened what it said was "the largest murder investigation in our force's history." EFE-EPA