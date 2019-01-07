British Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at the BBC in London, Britain, 06 January 2019. EPA/ANDY RAIN

Lorries are seen at the Manston Airport waiting to do a test drive to the Port of Dover during a trial of how roads will cope in case of a no-deal Brexit in Kent, Britain, 07 January 2019. EPA/NEIL HALL

Lorries are seen at the Manston Airport waiting to do a test drive to the Port of Dover during a trial of how roads will cope in case of a no-deal Brexit in Kent, Britain, 07 January 2019. EPA/NEIL HALL

Lorries are seen queuing in the A259 road during a test drive to the Port of Dover during a trial of how roads will cope in case of a no-deal Brexit in Kent, Britain, 07 January 2019. EPA/NEIL HALL

Lorry drivers in the United Kingdom were on Monday taking part in an exercise to test traffic queues and additional border controls in the event the country ends up leaving the European Union with no deal.

The drill, dubbed Operation Brock, was taking place at the disused Manston Airport in the southern English country of Kent.

The initiative, organized by the Department For Transport, was part of the government's preparations should the UK leave the EU at the end of March without a deal on its terms of withdrawal.

The trucks set off from the airport for the Port of Dover at 8 am local time, the main gateway to France by sea.

The plan aims to be able to manage goods vehicles in the hypothetical situation of there being increased border checks due to the imposition of tariffs under a so-called "hard Brexit."

A spokesperson for the Department For Transport said Prime Minister Theresa May's government did not want an unnegotiated exit from the EU but needed to be prepared.

May was expecting to put her deal to UK lawmakers in Parliament next week after she delayed a vote in December.

If members of Parliament reject her deal, the UK is at risk of leaving the bloc with no deal and having to abide by World Trade Organization regulations.