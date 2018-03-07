British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson visits Downing Street, Central London, Britain, Mar 7 2018. A emergency committee (Cobra) meeting was held to update key government minister on the developments in the apparent poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury. EFE- EPA/WILL OLIVER

Police stand behind a cordon in Salisbury, Britain, Mar 6, 2018. Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal is in intensive care after being exposed to a substance as he sat on a bench in the centre of Salisbury EFE-EPA/NEIL HALL

British Prime Minister, Theresa May leaves number 10 Downing Street in central London, Britain Feb 21 2018 . Theresa May on Mar 6, 2018 chaired a meeting of the National Security Council to discuss the suspected poisoning of Russian Sergei Skripal in Salisbury.EFE- EPA (FILE)/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

A police forensic tent seals a parkbench in Salisbury, Britain, Mar 6, 2018. Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal is in intensive care after being exposed to a substance as he sat on a bench in the centre of Salisbury.EFE- EPA/NEIL HALL

A file photo dated Aug 9, 2006 shows Sergei Skripal talking from a defendants cage to his lawyer during a hearing at the Moscow District Military Court in Moscow, Russia (issued 06 March 2018). EFE- EPA (FILE)/YURY SENATOROV RUSSIA OUT / BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

Police stand outside of an address believed to be the home of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal in Salisbury, Britain Mar 6, 2018.EFE-EPA/NEIL HALL

Police on duty at a cordon in Salisbury, Britain Mar 6, 2018. Media reports state that former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and daughter Yulia Skripal are in intensive care after allegedly being exposure to an unknown substance as they sat on a bench in the centre of Salisbury, southern England..EFE-EPA/NEIL HALL

United Kingdom investigators have been able to uncover some details relating to a substance used in the suspected poisoning of a former Russia spy and his daughter as a British military research establishment examined clues, the government said Wednesday.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd referred to the alleged poisoning of former Russian double-agent Sergei Skripal, 66, and his daughter Julia, 33, who were both found unconscious on Sunday slumped on a bench in the southern city of Salisbury, as terrible events.

"We need to keep a cool head and collect all the evidence we can," Rudd said. "We need to make sure that we respond not to rumor but to all the evidence they collect and then we will have to decide what action to take," she added.

Both the alleged victims of poisoning remain in critical condition in an intensive care ward at the Salisbury Hospital, according to a Wiltshire police official statement.

The police said that the Counter-Terrorism unit of London's Metropolitan Police would lead the investigation due to its "unusual circumstances" and because that section of the force "has the specialist expertise to do so."

They also said experts from the Ministry of Defence's Defence top secret Science and Technology Laboratory _ commonly known as Porton Down _ in Salisbury were analyzing an unidentified substance recovered from the site.

The suspected poisoning has not been declared a "terrorist incident" but British authorities did not discard the possible involvement of Russia, police said.

The UK's top diplomat Boris Johnson said yesterday that if Russia's involvement was discovered, the British government would respond "robustly."

In 2006, Skripal was tried in Russia and awarded a 13-year prison sentence accused of passing names of Russian intelligence agents undercover in Europe to Britain’s foreign intelligence service.

In 2010 he was released in a spy-exchange deal which took place on Vienna's airport tarmac, in a scene reminiscent of a Cold War spy movie.

Skripal relocated to the UK, leading a quiet life in the cathedral city of Salisbury, until now.

A similar incident took place in Nov. 2006 when former Russian spy Alexander Litvinenko, died of highly radioactive Polonium poisoning after having tea in a London hotel with two Russian citizens, an inquest found.