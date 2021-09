Dover (United Kingdom), 22/07/2021.- A boat from Britain's Border Force (BF) transports a group of people thought to be migrants, including children, who were found in the English Channel off the coast of Dover, in Dover, Kent, Britain, 22 July 2021. Britain and France are continuing ongoing talks in a bid to resolve the migrant crisis in the English Channel as migrants continue to arrive along the coast of the UK in their quest for asylum. (Francia, Reino Unido) EFE/EPA/VICKIE FLORES

British home secretary Priti Patel has given the go-ahead for border authorities to turn back boats carrying migrants entering British waters in the English Channel.

The measure comes amid an increase in migrant boats that have managed to cross the Channel this summer. This week has seen a further spike due to the good weather, the BBC reported.

More than 1,500 migrants have crossed the English Channel in small boats this week, bringing the figure for the year so far to more than 12,600.

