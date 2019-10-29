A handout photo made available by the UK Parliament shows the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson during an election debate in the House of Commons in London, Britain, 28 October 2019. EFE/EPA/JESSICA TAYLOR / UK PARLIAMENT

The leader of the United Kingdom's opposition Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn on Tuesday said he would back a proposal to slate a snap general election in December now that the European Union had granted an extension to the Brexit process.

The change in stance came as Conservative Party Prime Minister Boris Johnson turned to two smaller opposition parties, the Liberal Democrats and the Scottish National Party, in search of an alternative way to pass legislation on an early election after his latest effort on Monday evening failed. EFE-EPA

vg/jt/ch