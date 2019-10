A large banner of Her Majesty the Queen is place on a field, as people prepare to attend the 'Together for the Final Say' march against Brexit in London, Britain, 19 October 2019. EFE/EPA/VICKIE FLORES

A handout still image available by the UK Parliament shows British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (at rostrum bottom L) addressing MPs during a debate on the revised Brexit deal at the House of Commons in London, Britain, 19 October 2019. EFE/EPA/UK PARLIAMENT / JESSICA TAYLOR MANDATORY CREDIT: UK PARLIAMENT

A grab from a handout video made available by the UK Parliamentary Recording Unit shows British Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivering a speech to MPs during a debate at the House of Commons in London, Britain, 19 October 2019. EFE/EPA/UK PARLIAMENTARY RECORDING UNIT HANDOUT

A woman wearing a hat with anti-Brexit badges attends the 'Together for the Final Say' march against Brexit in London, Britain, 19 October 2019. EFE/EPA/VICKIE FLORES

A handout still image available by the UK Parliament shows British Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing MPs during a debate on the revised Brexit deal at the House of Commons in London, Britain, 19 October 2019. EFE/EPA/UK PARLIAMENT / JESSICA TAYLOR MANDATORY CREDIT: UK PARLIAMENT / JESSICA TAYLOR

People prepare to attend the 'Together for the Final Say' march against Brexit in London, Britain, 19 October 2019. EFE/EPA/VICKIE FLORES

Johnson: I will not negotiate a delay with the EU

Thousands of voices ask for a second referendum in London

The British government formally asked the European Union to delay the country's departure from the bloc for a third time on Saturday.

It was a request Prime Minister Boris Johnson had long resisted but that was forced to make after lawmakers deferred a critical vote on his new Brexit deal. EFE-EPA