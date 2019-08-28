Pro EU protester wearing a mask with EU stars and holding EU and British flags demonstrates outside the Parliament in London, Britain, 18 December 2017. EFE/EPA/FILE/ANDY RAIN

The UK government is to suspend Parliament after the summer recess, a move that could prevent MPs from voting to block a possible no-deal Brexit, prompting widespread criticism from the opposition amid accusations of a "coup."

In a letter to lawmakers, Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed he had asked Queen Elizabeth II to suspend the current parliamentary period in the second week of September until 14 October, when there would be a Queen's Speech, something that is traditionally done to unveil a new government agenda.

Johnson said he believed any vote in the House of Commons, the UK's lower legislative chamber, on the government's new program or a possible deal with the European Union should be done once his cabinet's ambitions are clear and after the conclusions of a European Council meeting on 17-18 October are known.

"Should I succeed in agreeing a deal with the EU, Parliament will then have the opportunity to pass the Bill required for ratification of the deal ahead of 31 October."

The House is therefore set to be suspended from 10 September - 14 October.

MPs will return to work on 3 September and Brexit, as it currently stands, will go ahead with or without a deal on 31 October.

Johnson said the Commons could vote on a possible EU agreement on 21-22 October.

He has kept the option of a no-deal Brexit, whereby the UK crashes out of the bloc with no future relationship in place, firmly on the table.

However, while the Conservative Party's leadership played the move off as normal government protocol, the decision prompted immediate and fierce protest from political leaders in the opposition.

The Speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow, said: "I have had no contact from the Government, but if the reports that it is seeking to prorogue Parliament are confirmed, this move represents a constitutional outrage."

Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the left-leaning Labour Party, said Johnson should instead call a general election.

"I am appalled at the recklessness of Johnson's government, which talks about sovereignty and yet is seeking to suspend parliament to avoid scrutiny of its plans for a reckless No Deal Brexit. This is an outrage and a threat to our democracy," he said in a statement.

Corbyn had been holding talks with UK opposition parties this week to explore ways to block a no-deal Brexit, which they argue would be disastrous for the UK economy.

The Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer, John McDonell, said: "Make no mistake, this is a very British coup."

Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland's first minister and head of the anti-Brexit, pro-Scottish independence SNP, said: "Unless MPs come together to stop him next week, today will go down in history as a dark one indeed for UK democracy."

With just 64 days until Brexit, talks between the UK and the EU's negotiating teams have stalled.

Johnson, who campaigned for Leave in the run-up to the 2016 referendum, is opposed to the current withdrawal deal, which was drawn up by his predecessor Theresa May and was rejected three times by the Commons with both anti-Brexit and hard Brexit supporters blocking it.

He has said the UK would leave the EU on 31 October at all costs, even if there was no future deal between London and Brussels.

The EU has repeatedly said it would not reopen the withdrawal deal.

One of the key sticking points in the deal for hardline Brexit politicians like Johnson is the so-called Irish backstop, a mechanism that would ensure a soft border between Northern Ireland, a UK territory, and the Republic of Ireland, an EU member state in the event that a future deal between the EU and the UK falls through.

The withdrawal bill set the terms and conditions of those future negotiations.

The new Tory leader, who took over from May on July 24, has threatened to withhold the UK's divorce bill, which is around 32 billion pounds ($39).

The pound took a sharp drop when news of Johnson's plans broke, falling to 1.10 euros and $1.22.EFE-EPA

